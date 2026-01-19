Everton End Villa’s Ten-Year Home Streak With Rain-Soaked Victory

In a hard-fought 1-0 victory on January 18, 2026, Everton secured a historic win at Villa Park, breaking a decade-long winless run against Aston Villa. The Toffees delivered a resilient performance, with Thierno Barry’s second-half goal and Jordan Pickford’s heroic goalkeeping making the difference in a match that was marked by VAR drama, relentless rain, and a few narrow escapes for both sides.

Pickford Shines in Gritty Victory

Everton entered the match as underdogs, with injuries to key players and a recent FA Cup exit still fresh in their minds. Despite these setbacks, the visitors withstood heavy pressure from Villa, who were pushing for a top-two finish in the Premier League. In the opening minutes, Villa dominated possession, holding 67% of the ball, but Everton’s defense held firm, and a near-miss by Merlin Røhl—whose shot rattled the post just 11 seconds in—set the tone for the match.

Villa, led by manager Unai Emery, had their own moments to take the lead. Evann Guessand, back from AFCON, hit the crossbar with a header from a Youri Tielemans cross, while Pickford denied Villa with a string of important saves, including a remarkable stop from Lucas Digne’s scissor-kick attempt. Everton’s defense, anchored by Jake O’Brien and James Tarkowski, stayed resilient, blocking several Villa shots and defending set-pieces with discipline.

The first half ended goalless, with the game bogged down in controversy. Everton thought they had taken the lead when O’Brien headed home a cross from James Garner, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review confirmed that Harrison Armstrong was interfering with play from an offside position. Villa’s midfielder John McGinn was also forced off due to a knee injury, adding further disruption to Villa’s midfield stability.

As the match entered the second half, Villa pressed for a breakthrough, but Everton’s compact and disciplined defense remained resolute. Ollie Watkins had a penalty appeal waved away after Tarkowski’s crucial block, and Buendía’s shots were either blocked or off-target. For Everton, Røhl continued to perform admirably in midfield, providing key challenges and helping to relieve pressure whenever needed.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark. A long ball from Everton’s half was flicked on by Barry, falling to Dwight McNeil. His curling shot was saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez, but the rebound fell perfectly for Barry, who showed great composure to chip the ball over the stranded goalkeeper into the far corner. The goal was the result of a mix of luck and clinical finishing, with Barry capitalizing on the rebound in the rain-slicked conditions.

Villa threw everything forward in response, with George Hemmings and Digne both having shots blocked, while Guessand came close with a header that drifted just wide. Despite their efforts, Villa’s frustration grew as they were unable to break down Everton’s defense, with Pickford continuing to provide the last line of defense. Everton’s only substitution saw Beto replace the tireless Barry in the 84th minute, with the Toffees looking to seal the win.

Villa’s final push came during four minutes of added time, but Everton’s defense held strong. Buendía’s late header from a Tielemans cross flashed wide, and Guessand’s last-gasp effort was agonizingly close. When the final whistle blew, Everton celebrated their first win at Villa Park since 2016, while Villa’s defeat was a blow to their hopes of challenging for the top two positions.

The statistics told the story of Villa’s dominance in possession and territory, but Everton’s defensive resilience and Pickford’s brilliance proved to be the key to victory. The match also saw a flurry of yellow cards, with Lamare Bogarde, James Garner, and Dwight McNeil all booked for robust challenges. The rain-slicked pitch contributed to a tense and unpredictable contest, with both teams adapting to the challenging conditions.

Post-match, Everton’s players embraced the win, knowing they had ended a long winless streak against Villa and delivered a performance that could define their season. For Villa, the defeat was a setback in their quest for a Champions League spot, but there was little time to dwell, with the business end of the season fast approaching.

As the rain eased and the Villa Park crowd began to disperse, it was Everton’s day to savor. With a masterclass in defense and a moment of opportunism from Barry, the Toffees proved once again why the Premier League remains one of the most unpredictable and exciting leagues in the world.