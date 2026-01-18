Everton Edge Aston Villa to Secure First Win Since 2016

Everton secured a crucial 1-0 victory at Villa Park on January 18, 2026, breaking a ten-year winless run against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Thierno Barry’s second-half strike, coupled with a rock-solid defensive performance, handed Everton their first win over Villa since 2016, boosting their hopes for a European qualification push under manager David Moyes.

Barry’s Strike Paves the Way for Everton

The Toffees weathered an intense first-half storm, as Villa dominated possession with 67% of the ball, but failed to break down Everton’s well-organized defense. Despite Villa’s early pressure—highlighted by Evann Guessand’s header that hit the crossbar—Everton held firm, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford playing a key role in keeping the hosts at bay. Everton’s counter-attacking efforts also created a few dangerous moments, including a shot by Merlin Rohl that rattled the post just minutes into the game.

As the match progressed, Everton’s defensive resilience began to shine. With a midfield weakened by the absence of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye due to AFCON duties, the Toffees’ backline, led by James Tarkowski and Ben O’Brien, remained unyielding. The breakthrough came in the 60th minute, when Barry’s relentless pursuit forced Villa defender Ezri Konsa into a mistake, allowing Dwight McNeil to fire a shot that was parried by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Barry, quick to react, calmly chipped the rebound over Martinez to put Everton ahead 1-0.

The goal was a moment of clinical opportunism, with Barry’s hustle and awareness punishing Villa for their defensive lapse. Despite an earlier goal being ruled out by VAR for offside, Everton’s celebrations were not dampened this time. It marked Barry’s fourth goal of the season, and the Toffees’ first lead at Villa Park in years.

Villa responded with urgency, pushing forward in search of an equalizer. Lucas Digne, a former Everton player, made an impact with dangerous crosses, while Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia continued to probe for openings. However, Everton’s defense stood strong, with Pickford making a stunning save to deny Rogers’ curling shot and later bravely punching away a series of Villa corners.

Despite Villa’s attempts to salvage the game, including a late rally with the introduction of George Hemmings, Everton’s defensive discipline never wavered. The Toffees held on to secure a vital three points, which saw them rise to 10th place in the Premier League standings, just three points off fifth and four behind fourth place. Moyes’ side will now look to build on this momentum with a home fixture on January 26, 2026.

For Villa, the defeat was a setback in their bid to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal. They remain in third place, seven points adrift, and face a quick turnaround with a Europa League clash at Fenerbahce followed by a tough away trip to Newcastle United. Manager Unai Emery will face selection challenges with injuries to key players like John McGinn, while Villa’s failure to break down Everton’s defense will raise concerns ahead of the final stretch of the season.