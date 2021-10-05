Everton delivered a message to Farhad Moshiri with a new £202 million mission.

While Everton may be forced into austerity this season in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements, owner Farhad Moshiri’s aim since his arrival in 2015 has been to try to break up the established elite.

Manchester City’s growth as a financial powerhouse over the past decade has seen them ascend to the top of that particular tree, while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both profited from higher spending over the past two decades.

The top end of the Premier League has been perceived as somewhat of a closed shop, with those with the ambition to breach that hold at the peak being inhibited as money from TV deals climbed, European football became more and more attractive, and FFP was adopted some 10 years ago.

Moshiri has put about £450 million into Everton since his arrival, with the goal of bringing the club back into contention for trophies while also pursuing the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which is becoming closer to reality.

However, despite spending more on the pitch than at any other time in Everton’s history, the Blues have been unable to produce the kind of results he and fans had hoped for, and a failure to make inroads in European qualification over the past six years has meant that the Blues have been unable to raise revenue streams to offset some of the heavy spending that was occurring with the club.

Despite the FFP restrictions, Rafa Benitez has been able to work some genuine magic in the market to help Everton this season, with the £1.6 million spent on Demarai Gray and the free acquisition of Andros Townsend already looking like incredibly shrewd business.

Everton and Moshiri remain committed to breaking into the ‘big six,’ with Bramley Moore Dock considered as a critical component in achieving that goal.

However, there is a significant difference between the Blues and the present main half-dozen clubs. “The summary has come to an end.”