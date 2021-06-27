The Washington Newsday

Everton defender Lucas Digne has suffered a “very complicated” injury, according to France.

Lucas Digne had a muscle injury on Wednesday evening, according to France boss Didier Deschamps.

The Everton defender came on at halftime in France’s 2-2 draw with Portugal, which was enough to send them through to the Euro 2020 knockout stages as group champions.

The left back, on the other hand, only lasted a few minutes before collapsing on the side of the pitch after what appeared to be a harmless challenge, and then looked extremely agitated when he was replaced.

Deschamps said in his post-match press conference that having Digne play for the rest of the tournament could be “extremely hard.”

“The most concerning is Lucas Digne,” France’s coach remarked. He feels a tug behind his thigh due to a muscular injury. It will be extremely difficult (for the remainder of the Eurozone).”

Since joining Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the club’s key players, securing a new long-term contract earlier this year.

The Blues will be hoping that any injury concerns are resolved before the start of the Premier League season on August 14th.

