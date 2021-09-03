Everton defender Ben Godfrey is in for a hectic season as the importance of the centre-back position develops.

Following his £20 million move from Norwich in October, Ben Godfrey rapidly established himself as a vital Everton player.

The centre-back quickly became a fan favorite at Goodison Park, with his smashing tackles and lung-busting dashes giving the Blues with much-needed energy.

However, once the transfer window closed on Tuesday evening, his value for the upcoming season increased.

After failing to buy a new right-back during the summer transfer window, the Toffees will enter the new year with captain Seamus Coleman, who will turn 33, and Jonjoe Kenny, who the Blues were eager to sell.

Everton also allowed teenager Niels Nkounkou to join Standard Liege on a season-long loan, leaving Lucas Digne as the club’s only known left-back.

That decision came barely a week after Southampton signed young phenom Thierry Small after he turned down a new contract offer from Chelsea.

So, if Coleman or Digne, who both played for their national teams on Wednesday evening, suffer an injury or are suspended, Godfrey will likely step in to fill the vacancy at full-back for Everton.

Rafa Benitez has yet to play a competitive game with Godfrey, who has been forced to isolate, but the Blues boss will already know he can rely on the defender’s adaptability this season.

Godfrey will certainly have to familiarize himself with those positions as the season progresses, having filled in at right-back and left-back last season.

It shouldn’t be an issue for Everton’s utility player, who began his career further up the pitch.

Godfrey began his career with local club York City, where he spent the majority of his 15 games in a deep-lying midfield role before joining Norwich on his 18th birthday.

When he went on loan to Shrewsury, he stayed in the centre and assisted a team that was expected to be relegated to the League One play-offs in 2017-18.

Since then, Godfrey has demonstrated his tenacity and skill in a variety of roles for the Canaries and, most recently, for Everton.

On Tuesday, as the deadline approached, only striker Salomon Rondon put pen to paper and a full-back eluded the Blues’ grasp. “The summary has come to an end.”