Everton dealt an injury blow to Abdoulaye Doucoure as predicted.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to have surgery on his foot and will miss a significant amount of time.

In a setback to Everton manager Rafa Benitez, the midfielder has broken a metatarsal and faces a lengthy layoff.

Doucoure has been one of the Blues’ most effective players this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists in eight Premier League games after Benitez moved him forward.

Everton, on the other hand, are expecting to be without the 28-year-old for some time as he undergoes surgery to fix his broken foot.

Doucoure missed seven games last season due to a foot fracture, and the early signs are that the £20 million man will be sidelined much longer this time.

With both Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph out injured, Everton’s center midfield options are restricted.

Due to Doucoure’s unavailability for the weekend’s game against Watford, Tom Davies or Jean-Philippe Gbamin are likely to be called up.