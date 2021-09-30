Everton Could Make Sense For Roma’s Seldom-Used Midfielder, According to Transfer Rumors.

Everton is on the lookout for a new midfielder, and there is one man from AS Roma who could help.

As Roma’s Gonzalo Villar has only made two appearances in all competitions so far, he has not been able to assist Jose Mourinho’s cause.

The 23-year-old has only had a few opportunities to play in Serie A.

Villar does not appear to be in Mourinho’s plans, according to all indicators. With that in mind, it makes sense for La Lupa to consider selling the Spaniard by January of the following year.

Everton is interested in Villar, according to Fichajes.net, but only at the appropriate price. The reason for this is James Rodriguez’s upcoming departure.

The Colombian footballer is expected to join Al-Rayyan in Qatar, leaving Rafa Benitez with a midfield hole.

Villar is thought to be capable of filling that void. He’s a good passer and is considered as someone who can provide some balance to the Toffees’ cause.

Villar’s transfer will be difficult to complete, since other clubs have expressed interest in the Spaniard.

Aside from Everton, Villar has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Villar would benefit from a move to Napoli, who is currently leading Serie A. Villar is well-versed in the league.

But the truth is, as of this writing, neither of the two teams has expressed any interest in the departed AS Roma midfielder.

In Everton’s situation, Villar may not be the only player they need keep an eye on.

If Newcastle United is willing to sell the 24-year-old winger, Allan Saint-Maximin could be a viable option for the Toffees.

But, like with the Villar pursuit, the Magpies aren’t the only ones with a stake in the Frenchman.

Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Calciomercato, may begin their pursuit of Saint-Maximin in the summer of 2022.

Because a trade by January is doubtful, the three teams’ interest in the Frenchman may not peak until next summer.