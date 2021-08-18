Everton could make a move for Marco Silva, a £25 million midfielder, to ease their transfer conundrum.

A ball-carrying midfielder was strongly featured on Evertonians’ transfer wishlist this summer.

Blues are looking for someone to drive at the opponent from deep and get the Toffees up the pitch, along with a new right-back, a pair of wingers, and possibly a new deputy striker.

Zambo, Andre-Frank Anguissa has the ability to sprint forward and maintain possession, and he has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this month.

Marco Silva, the former Everton manager who is now in charge of Fulham, spoke out this week on the future of his prized asset after the £25 million-rated star was linked with Aston Villa.

“It’s something we’ll keep within our football club,” Silva stated. I want Frank and the rest of the group to be completely involved.

“I want all of them to want to work hard and win football games while wearing this shirt. Everything else is for us to discuss within our club.”

So, how does Anguissa stack up against the current Everton squad, and where would he slot in if a transfer is made?

To find out, we looked at his Premier League stats from last season…

Anguissa is a true all-around midfielder, putting up great stats both offensively and defensively.

The Cameroon international has 34 shots on goal in the 2020-21 season, but just nine of them were on target.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, wants his midfielders to attack this season, and Anguissa has shown that he is willing to take a shot at goal.

Furthermore, those 34 efforts outnumber Everton’s center midfielders under Carlo Ancelotti, who had 18 shots, 14 for Gomes, and seven apiece for Davies and Allan. Further up the field, Alex Iwobi, Bernard, and Josh King combined for 24 shots on goal.

While Anguissa isn’t hesitant to shoot on sight, he isn’t a goal scorer.

He has only two goals in 210 club appearances, both of which came for Villarreal during his season on loan with the Yellow Submarine in 2019-20.

Despite the fact that he may not be the man who.