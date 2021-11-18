Everton could benefit from a double boost in their upcoming trip to Manchester City.

Everton hasn’t beaten Manchester City on the road in almost a decade, but a new analysis reveals the trip to the reigning Premier League winners may not be as one-sided as many believe.

On the final day of the 2020/21 Premier League season, the Blues were beaten 5-0 in the equivalent match, Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest defeat in his 1167-game management career.

Between 2007/08 and 2010/11, Everton won four consecutive games at the Etihad, but their most recent triumph was on December 20, 2010, when they beat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to goals from Tim Cahill and Leighton Baines.

Indeed, Everton won 12 of their 18 matches against Manchester City between the 2004/05 season, when Cahill scored his first Premier League goal, and the end of the 2012/13 season, when David Moyes departed.

Moyes’ successors, on the other hand, have had a much worse record.

The Blues’ sole Premier League victory since Moyes left was a 4-0 hammering of City at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017.

Everton is likewise winless in their previous five games, although the fact that this match takes place after the calendar year’s final international break should aid them.

Over the last three years, BetVictor has looked at how Premier League teams have performed in such encounters, and the Blues have the fourth best record in the league.

Everton have won five, drawn two, and lost three games after returning from international breaks since November 2018, amassing 17 points in the process.

That’s more than Chelsea (16), Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal combined (both 15).

However, City are one of only three Premier League clubs with more points (21) in post-international break encounters than the Blues.

Pep Guardiola’s side has won seven and lost three of ten such games, leaving them third on the table, level on points with United and a point behind Liverpool, who are the only team to go undefeated in this format.

Another stumbling block for Rafa. “The summary has come to an end.”