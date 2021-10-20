Everton confirm the next phase in the construction of their new stadium as the enthusiasm around Bramley-Moore Dock grows.

Everton has announced that the latest exciting stage of their new stadium construction at Bramley-Moore Dock has begun.

The drilling process for the 2,500 concrete piles that would give the structure’s building blocks has commenced for their proposed state-of-the-art beachfront land.

The foundations for the north and south stands have been started, with piling work set to last until the summer of 2022.

Danny Jones, who is part of the team in charge of the piling for the club’s construction partner, Laing O’Rourke, has described the procedure and why it is so critical to the whole project.

“We use a hollow drill to drill down to roughly 16 meters and then pump concrete to the bottom via the stem to replace the bore with a concrete column,” he explained.

“We then construct a reinforcing cage inside the bore, which will serve as the stand’s foundation.”

“In total, we aim to bore roughly 2,500 piles, each with a diameter of 600mm and a depth of 18m.

“They take about 4-6 cubic meters of concrete per pile, and we expect this job to be finished by the middle of next year, depending on the dock’s progress.”

The piling pattern is meant to avoid the dock walls and prevent any damage to the listed assets, which is critical for providing stable foundations for the construction.

All heritage components of the property are being protected throughout the operation, with infill work at Bramley-Moore Dock currently ongoing.

Almost the next three months, a pipeline connected to a dredger moored in the Mersey will fill the dock with over 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand.

The compacted and rolled surface will then be ready for additional piling, which will begin early next year and serve as the foundation for the club’s new stadium.