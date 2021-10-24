Everton commentary – The shambolic trend continues as the Blues are down to ten men due to a striker issue.

To be clear, there was a lot about Everton’s performance on Saturday afternoon that was shambolic.

However, one aspect of the performance that would not have surprised many Blues fans sat in their seats was the way their team coped with set pieces.

As the season has progressed and the goodwill generated by early successes has faded, it has become clear how vulnerable Rafa Benitez’s side is in defending crosses into their own box.

Absences of major players may have contributed to this. Yerry Mina, for example, has been absent for the last two games, and despite his ability to lead a defensive line, he has been present for some shoddy Everton performances this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison’s defensive qualities in these scenarios are maybe underappreciated, but their absence shouldn’t have a significant impact on their team’s chances.

This season, no matter how Everton tries to organize themselves from corners and wide free kicks, it isn’t working.

Take, for example, a Saturday afternoon. Watford’s first two goals of the game ruthlessly exploited an area that has concerned fans for several weeks.

In the first half, Joshua King was given too much space at the back post after the initial pass into the box was not dealt with. Initially, there was a question of offside, but VAR eventually awarded the goal.

The second-half equalizer, on the other hand, was far worse.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez confesses to making mistakes because his team ‘couldn’t handle’. Situation with Richarlison vs. Watford The visitors’ corner at the Park End was a decent ball into the box towards the back post, but it should not have found Juraj Kucka so easily.

With little to no opposition, the midfielder moved into position and planted a superb header beyond Jordan Pickford, expertly picking his spot.

Take nothing away from the header, but Everton’s defence was just disgraceful.

A few minutes later, the exact identical scenario almost happened again for a corner. This time, the Watford player’s header went over the bar, eliciting raucous applause from the crowd behind the goal.

Everton frequently brings in all of their players. “The summary has come to an end.”