Everton coach claims Jordan Pickford is a leader and explains Rafa Benitez’s strategy.

Jordan Pickford’s decision-making and leadership skills, according to Everton goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly, are the major reasons for his remarkable form for club and country.

Pickford made an immediate impact as Gareth Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper after making his international debut in 2017.

However, following a series of high-profile errors in the early months of last season, the Everton goalkeeper’s position was threatened for both club and country.

Pickford, on the other hand, came back from those gaffes and concluded the season in superb form for the Blues.

The Everton star then carried on his great form in Euro 2020, assisting England in reaching the final.

Despite saving penalty kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho in the final against Italy, England was ultimately defeated on penalties at Wembley.

After making an error against Manchester United in pre-season, he has put up three strong performances in his team’s first three Premier League games.

Kelly told evertontv, “You witnessed Jordan’s consistency of performances last season and how that followed to the Euros and his [growing]status.”

“He’s embracing the role of leader. This can take various forms. It might happen in the locker room before a game or on the field, when you’re organizing and demanding things from others.

“As he grows older and becomes a parent, life circumstances alter who you are as a person. In terms of life experience, it is maturity. He has a wealth of experience with Everton and England, which enables him to deal with a variety of situations both on and off the pitch.”

Kelly went on to say about Pickford’s improved form, “It’s his decision making [that has improved].”

“As you gain experience and maturity, you are able to look at circumstances differently and behave differently than before.

“You have all these characters together in a football team, and you have to learn how to deal with success and defeat.

“Jordan has always been a lively guy and a diligent worker, and that hasn’t changed since he was at Preston. He has no ego; he is an international athlete who doesn’t mind if he is the first or last to train.

