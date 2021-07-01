Everton can take heart from Rafa Benitez’s hidden Newcastle United record.

It’s understandable that many Everton supporters object to Rafa Benitez’s hiring as their new manager because he spent six years in charge of Liverpool.

Many people will undoubtedly be influenced by this, but there have also been questions expressed about his recent work, particularly at Newcastle United, his last Premier League side.

However, it’s difficult to provide a fair judgment to a manager who works for club owner Mike Ashley, who is hesitant to invest in the team.

Newcastle’s net spending over the last five seasons has been just £13.2 million per year (according to Transfermarkt), which is a pittance in the battleground of English football’s upper echelon.

With that kind of funding, any manager in the world would struggle to compete in the highest levels of the division.

Nonetheless, given that the Magpies have finished the last four seasons with 44 or 45 points, it’s realistic to wonder if Benitez – who was in charge for the first two of those seasons – did a better job than current manager Steve Bruce.

The goal difference column is the first indicator that he did. Benitez’s team amassed 89 points in his final two seasons on Tyneside, surrendering only 14 goals more than they scored.

Newcastle’s goal difference during Bruce’s tenure has been -36, indicating that they have been significantly less consistent since the start of the 2019/20 season.

While it is often said that the league table never lies, in a low-scoring sport like football, it can conceal a lot. We can look at a team’s underlying anticipated goal (xG) data to gain a better understanding of how they performed.

This system employs a mathematical model to assign a value to each shot based on previous conversion rates for similar odds.

We may use this data to determine whether a team deserved to win, draw, or lose a match by awarding the victory to the team that was at least 0.4 xG better than their opponents (otherwise, the match is a tie).

Newcastle deserved to win by 76 points on this basis. The summary comes to a close.