Everton attempted to capture Portugal’s “best player” this summer.

Luis Diaz will be a name that Everton fans will associate with what may have been after missing out on the winger this summer.

The Blues offered James Rodriguez to Porto as part of a potential swap deal, but the two teams were unable to reach an agreement.

Diaz, on the other hand, appears to have put the disappointment of his proposed transfer going through behind him, as the Colombian continues to shine for the Portuguese club.

Alex Goncalves, a Portuguese football specialist, has offered his thoughts on the player that Everton could have had after his spectacular solo goal against Manchester City in the Champions League last year.

Everton must buy Salomon Rondon and Asmir Begovic in the transfer market.

“I think it would have been an excellent achievement if Everton had been able to sign him since he is perhaps the finest player in the Primeira Liga,” he remarked.

“He’s really stepped up this season, and he’s really a player that can make things happen and bring energy and momentum to the game.

“Very upbeat, direct on the ball, and a problem for defenders.”

Goncalves continued, “I think many people assumed he’d already have moved for a more profitable league this summer because he’s that excellent.”

“He’s already the top scorer in the league with five goals in seven games this season.

“A magnificent footballer who you’d expect to leave Porto in the next year or two, whether it’s for Everton or for someone else.”