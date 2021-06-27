Everton As pre-season plans come together, Rafa Benitez’s new management deal is getting closer.

Everton are still working on a deal to appoint Rafa Benitez as the club’s new manager.

The Blues have remained tight-lipped on the possibility of the Spaniard succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, who left on June 1 for Real Madrid.

Benitez’s appointment is not yet confirmed, but the 61-year-old is in advanced talks with the club as Everton seeks to select their seventh permanent manager in as many years.

Should Benitez be appointed manager at Goodison Park, some of the Everton team will return to Finch Farm on Monday, July 5, before the club’s international players arrive later in the summer.

Everton has confirmed three pre-season friendly thus far. The Blues will compete in the Florida Cup twice next month in Orlando before a warm-up match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7.