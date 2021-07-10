Everton are waiting on a bid from Thierry Small, while Manchester United and Arsenal are around.

Small will be eligible to sign a professional contract when he turns 17 at the beginning of next month, and the Blues are hopeful he does so.

It is uncertain what the England junior player’s decision will be, and a number of Premier League opponents, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are said to be hovering around him.

When Carlo Ancelotti brought Small on for the final five minutes of Everton’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Sheffield Wednesday in January, he became the club’s youngest player ever.

After a period of training with the Italian coach, the full-back replaced James Rodriguez at Goodison Park at the age of 16 years and 176 days, breaking Jose Baxter’s club record.

Small joined Everton from West Bromwich Albion when he was 11 years old, and he also made his under-23s debut last season under David Unsworth, appearing 13 times in Premier League 2 and scoring three goals and assisting one.