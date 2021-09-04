Everton are taking a big risk as Rafa Benitez is paying the price for Farhad Moshiri’s blunders.

Everton had a completely different summer this year.

Of fact, they were forced down the path they eventually took in many ways, primarily due to issues they created.

Farhad Moshiri has always wanted to spend a lot of money, but previous managers haven’t always used that money wisely.

As a result, Rafa Benitez has had his hands tied throughout the current transfer window in order to avoid falling foul of the “Financial Fair Play” rules, which, sadly, don’t appear to be that “fair” at all.

Everton, on the other hand, knew that their transfer blunders would eventually lead them down this road – to the kind of window that hasn’t been seen on Merseyside in a long time.

It was far more cunning than normal. It was perhaps a little less impressive than some might have expected, but it did solve some (but definitely not all) of the squad’s glaring imbalances.

Signing five players for less than £2 million harkens back to the club’s early days of transfer wheeling and dealing, when David Moyes used all available research to thoroughly examine each star before making a decision.

Everton has, of course, continued to do exhaustive study on their recruits in recent years, but the money spent in some quarters constitutes a tremendous risk that has not always paid out.

For example, two years after his signing and while he is on his third manager at Goodison Park, the Blues are only now starting to see the best of Alex Iwobi. Time on the pitch has not compensated for the money invested on Fabian Delph.

As a result, the summer’s final policy is easy to interpret as lesser risk, with perhaps larger returns for that cost.

Take, for example, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray. They have been the two with the most game time so far among the club’s new acquisitions from the summer.

They are immediately repaying the trust placed in them. For his outstanding efforts, the latter has been named as one of six nominees for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

Both players have a lot to show at their new club and appear desperate right now.