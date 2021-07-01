Everton are risking the wrath of its supporters by hiring Rafael Benitez, a former Liverpool manager.

The contentious hiring of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement has been announced by Everton.

Benitez has agreed to a three-year contract to take over at Goodison Park after winning the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool in 2005 and 2006.

Since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s, he is the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton. After Everton departed Anfield for their purpose-built home at Goodison Park and a new club was founded in their place, Barclay made the opposite move to become Liverpool’s first manager.

It is not, however, a universally popular appointment, with some fans vehemently opposing the idea of Benitez, whose family home is still on Merseyside, managing their team.

Despite the dissenting voices, Everton’s hierarchy, led by owner Farhad Moshiri, is confident that he is the best candidate to return the club to Champions League contention after seven seasons of finishing outside the top six, with Ancelotti managing only 12th and 10th place in one and a half disappointing seasons.

“I am ecstatic to be joining Everton,” he said. Throughout this process, the ambition displayed by the club’s senior representatives and their desire to deliver success to this historic club has pleased me greatly,” Benitez added.

“I believe this is a club with a lot of potential. I’m determined to play a significant role in helping this fantastic club accomplish its goals.”

Since his “little club” remark during a 2007 Merseyside derby, fans’ hatred for the Spaniard has risen past the typical level reserved for a Liverpool manager, but he has since sought to clarify that he was referring to them having the mentality of a small team in their approach to the game.

When it became clear that he was the front-runner to succeed Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid for the first time in four weeks, some fans lobbied against him gaining the position.

Outside Goodison Park, offensive signs were hanged, and Merseyside Police stated on Monday that they were looking into the placement of a "threatening" banner containing the phrases.