Everton are reportedly interested in signing Denzel Dumfries, Allan Saint-Maximin, and three other players.

With Rafael Benitez in charge at Goodison Park, he will no doubt be thinking about expanding his team in order to improve on the Blues’ mid-table result last season.

In his first news conference, the new manager lauded Seamus Coleman, but a prospective right-back successor has been linked with a move to Merseyside, with Max Aarons and Denzel Dumfries being mentioned.

The Premier League season kicks off against Southampton in little over a month, but who are the bookmakers predicting to be an Everton player before the end of the transfer window?

The most recent transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for interesting reading.

However, most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. Everton are rumored to be ‘most likely’ to sign the players named below this summer…

Despite being eliminated in the Round of 16 by the Czech Republic, the Blues are favourites to recruit the PSV full-back after his outstanding performance in Holland’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Technical Director John de Jong previously stated that no solid bids for the 25-year-old have been made.

“They know what we want, and we’ve given these guys the freedom to talk to interested clubs,” he said. The club in question will report to us if they have reached an agreement.

“At this time, we haven’t received any concrete offers.”

“However, things can change very fast. Donyell [Malen] and Denzel will report to us again on July 18 if they have not yet reached an agreement. But, of course, there’s a good probability they’ll both go.”

The Newcastle striker has been linked with a move to Everton, where the Spaniard’s former team would be raided.

Other sources allege that Real Madrid’s rumored interest in Richarlison has triggered a move for the Frenchman, with some even claiming that Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to the forward.

According to the Mirror, the Blues may be forced to spend £50 million for the 24-year-old, while SkyBet has Everton as the favourite. The summary comes to a close.