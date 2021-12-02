Everton are repeating Tim Howard’s transfer blunder as the January transfer deadline approaches.

Either you die a hero or you live long enough to witness your own transformation into a villain.

That’s one of the most moving lines from The Dark Knight, a 2008 blockbuster picture.

Despite its severe nature, the statement’s meaning can be applied to the world of football in some respects.

Tim Howard, the Everton goalie at the time, was riding a wave in 2014.

After a number of noteworthy performances in that summer’s World Cup, he’d been dubbed an American hero, the most notable of which came against Belgium, where he made 15 saves in his country’s valiant 2-1 defeat.

He even received a phone call from President Barack Obama as a result of his performance.

Howard had been at Goodison Park for eight years at this point, and it had been a good period for the American.

He’d carved out the top slot for himself, was adored by fans, and was a vital figure in a series of successful seasons that ended in European qualification.

But there was no escaping the fact that, at 36, he was approaching his golden years.

In retrospect, this season would have been the best time for him to return to the MLS, which he did two years later.

He stayed at Goodison Park, however, and his form quickly deteriorated. Errors and poor performances became all too common, and his popularity among Everton supporters began to dwindle.

A growing schism grew between him and the fans, leading to a collective sigh of relief when he was finally ousted and replaced as number one by Joel Robles in the last months of his previous campaign.

With the passage of time, the hostility between him and his admirers dissipated, and love from both sides resurfaced.

It’s a cautionary tale about the consequences of overstaying one’s welcome.

And it’s a predicament in which Howard’s former comrade Seamus Coleman currently finds himself.

Coleman has been a fan favorite at Everton for the better part of a decade.

Coleman has been a fan favorite at Everton for the better part of a decade.

Over the years, his dedication and perseverance have been matched by actual talent, putting him in the conversation to be considered one of the best.