Everton are planning a trade for Daniel Jebbison following a £5 million bid and a loan decision.

Everton will monitor Daniel Jebbison’s loan progress this season after failing to sign the adolescent striker this winter.

The Blues have made a bid for the 18-year-old attacker, who scored against Sheffield United at Goodison Park last season.

However, the Bramall Lane club refused to accept Everton’s £5 million offer and instead chose to loan Jebbison out.

Everton are thought to need to make a £10 million bid to persuade the Blades to sell the 6’5″ striker, who is receiving interest from a number of top-flight clubs.

According to reports earlier on deadline day, Burton Albion, led by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, were close to signing Jebbison on loan.

Rafa Benitez is a big supporter of the teenage striker, who scored on his full debut for Sheffield United at Goodison Park in May, giving the visitors a 1-0 win and further jeopardizing Everton’s European prospects.