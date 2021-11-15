Everton are planning a January signing in the wake of the Aaron Ramsey transfer rumours.

According to The Washington Newsday, Rafa Benitez is not planning a January transfer for Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey, 30, appears to be on his way out of Juventus in the winter transfer window, and the Blues have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal man.

When the transfer market opens, Everton want to add quality to their squad, therefore Benitez has tasked director of football Marcel Brands with finding acceptable loan targets.

So far, the focus has been on increasing the Blues’ alternatives on the flank and in central midfield, but Benitez is still looking to enhance his right-back position.

Despite new information this week,