Everton are planning a cheeky ‘upgrade’ dig now that FIFA 22 ratings have been confirmed.

Following the release of FIFA 22 last week, Everton have made a cheeky dig at EA Sports.

The club’s player ratings were validated two weeks ago, and three players have been proposed for an upgrade.

The club requested supporters for their thoughts on the ratings in a social media post yesterday, and then made another one on Tuesday morning claiming Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Abdoulaye Doucoure needed a “rating boost.”

Doucoure, a midfielder, has a rating of 79, while Townsend has a rating of 77 and Gray has a rating of 75.

For the second year in a row, Lucas Digne is the highest rated player for the Toffees, with an 84 rating, followed by Jordan Pickford and Allan, both of whom have an 83 rating.

Gray joined Everton for a modest cost of £1.7 million this summer, and the winger has already scored three Premier League goals this season.

Townsend arrived on a free transfer from Crystal Palace and has three league goals.

Everton drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Saturday, and the two players were standout performers.

Yerry Mina, according to certain supporters, should be included to the list of players deserving of an upgrade.

Others agreed with the feeling that the Blues trio deserved higher marks.

Players can be upgraded when the overall ratings are updated in January and February of the following year, with ratings being enhanced if a player had a strong first half of the season.