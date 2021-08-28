Everton are interested in signing Porto winger Luis Diaz as part of the James Rodriguez deal.

Everton are interested in signing Porto winger Luis Diaz as part of a deal to bring James Rodriguez back to the Portuguese club.

The Blues have selected the 24-year-old Colombian wideman as a player they want to sign before the deadline on Tuesday night, but the deal is thought to be contingent on Rodriguez returning to his former club.

On Thursday, Rodriguez’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was rumored to be in Porto.

Diaz was previously valued at roughly £30 million, but with Rodriguez as a makeweight, the sum is expected to be closer to £20 million.

Rafa Benitez has made it clear that any incomings before next week’s deadline will be contingent on players leaving, and with Rodriguez included in this deal – and the growing possibility that Moise Kean will leave with Juventus interested – Everton believe they can now complete a deal with Porto for Diaz.