Everton are interested in signing Dwight McNeil, but will have to compete for £25 million.

Everton are interested in signing Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, while Aston Villa are also intrigued.

The Blues are in the midst of signing Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray to Rafa Benitez’s side.

However, the Blues will have to ward off Villa’s interest in the former Manchester United junior star, who are reported to be in prime position to sign him.

Benitez wants to improve the supply line to top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, therefore Everton is determined to add wingers with pace and imagination to the squad this month.

Townsend’s free transfer is nearing completion, and negotiations for Gray’s £1.5 million purchase are ongoing.

