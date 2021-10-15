Everton are hoping for Yerry Mina to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, who are both injured.

Rafa Benitez has stated that forward duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will miss Everton’s home match against West Ham United on Sunday, but Yerry Mina’s participation is still a possibility.

Mina played the entire 90 minutes for Colombia in three World Cup qualifiers, assisting on a hat-trick of clean sheets in goalless draws with Uruguay, Brazil, and Ecuador, the latter of which ended in the early hours of Friday morning.

When questioned about fresh injury news for David Moyes’ team, Benitez said: ” Lucas (Digne) is alright, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are getting closer, but they won’t be ready for this game.”

“Yerry is returning; he’s been playing a lot of games and minutes, but I believe he’s on his way now, so maybe he’ll be here for the start of the game.”

“In terms of feedback, everything seems encouraging, but we’ll have to wait and see how he feels.”

“He’s following the procedures and doing everything he can to ensure his availability.”

Benitez acknowledged that the recovery of midfielders Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph is still ongoing.

“No, they’re working to be ready as quickly as possible,” he responded when asked if they could appear. “They’re in this process and yet they’re not available.”