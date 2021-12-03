Everton are facing a major transfer window dilemma as their priorities build up.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton press briefings have recently been dominated by references to the January transfer window.

The manager has correctly identified injuries as a crucial role in the Blues’ recent drop in form, since the absence of key players is undoubtedly a reason for the Blues’ failure to achieve their early-season heights.

It isn’t the only one, though.

Recent transfer market failures have left the team nearly woefully out-gunned in key parts of the pitch, necessitating sorely needed acquisitions to rectify the situation.

That leads us neatly to January of this year.

Benitez has mentioned the transfer window several times in recent weeks as a great opportunity to try to change Everton’s current form.

The main focus right now is on getting key players back from injury, but adding quality and depth in January has also been mentioned as a significant aspect.

It’s certainly a possibility, if not a certainty.

However, the club must ask itself this question: how effective can the winter window be?

Even in the best of conditions, recruiting players halfway through a season may be difficult. Clubs prefer not to part with their finest players, and those who are available are frequently out-of-form or out-of-favor.

In January, it’s common for teams to pay a premium for players, something Everton can’t afford.

Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott were both underwhelmed when they arrived the previous time they paid a lot of money in the winter window.

In the summer, the club was severely hampered by financial fair play restrictions, and little has been done to change that trend a few months later.

Everton’s ability to move players on in January does not appear to be easy. The identical circumstance now applies to the one that existed during the summer.

The Blues have a number of talents on high salaries that other clubs will not match, especially with the probable return of quality.

Realistically, the scenario this winter will be comparable to the one that existed last summer. Loans and other shrewd business activities could be pursued. “The summary has come to an end.”