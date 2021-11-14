Everton are expected to sign four players in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Everton’s season could be decided in the January transfer window.

Financial Fair Play restrictions are expected to prevent any major buying sprees, but Rafa Benitez’s outgoings may be as as vital as his incomings.

Everton has been given the duty of unloading first-team players who are no longer needed by the club in order to save money and downsize the squad.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding FFP, the Blues continue to be connected with transfers, and the bookmakers have identified four players as potential targets.

Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of the season, according to reports.