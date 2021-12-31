Everton are expected to sign Eden Hazard, Ross Barkley, and five more players in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window is only a few days away from beginning.

For Everton, this is an opportunity to bolster a squad that has seen its momentum stifled in recent months.

With Marcel Brands’ departure, Rafa Benitez appears to have taken over more control of the transfer market.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Blues are weighing their loan alternatives ahead of the first transfer window without a director of football in six years.

Due to the club’s financial fair play difficulties, the club’s January budget remains low, hence loan movements are the primary focus at this time.

But, given the recent rumours, how probable is it that Everton will sign some of the major names that have been touted in the media?

The most recent transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for interesting reading.

However, the most of it should be taken with a grain of salt. Everton are reportedly’most likely’ to sign the players named below during the winter transfer window… Barkley, a product of Everton’s academy, played for the main team for a number of seasons before joining Chelsea in 2017.

Evertonians, on the other hand, were bitterly disappointed by his departure after the boyhood Blue turned down a £35 million transfer deadline day trade to Stamford Bridge the previous year.

However, after refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, Barkley moved to West London for £20 million a few months later.

Barkley has struggled to find consistency in London since then, spending the season on loan at Aston Villa.

The Telegraph has reported that the Blues are considering launching a surprise approach for the midfielder next month.

On Boxing Day, the 28-year-old was an unused replacement in Chelsea’s 3-1 triumph at Villa Park, and he has only started one Premier League game all season.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 after leaving Arsenal, and his contract with the Italian club expires in the summer.

The 30-year-old has struggled to find regular playing time in recent seasons, and one of the reasons for that is his age. “The summary has come to an end.”