Everton are concerned by the Premier League’s newest decision.

It perplexes me that the FA and Premier League have yet to learn from the present covid pandemic.

In March of 2020, we were in this situation. We took the decision to suspend the season at the time, and now we’re asking the same questions we did back then.

Many leagues simply halted and eventually were cancelled because they didn’t want to risk it, but the Premier League definitely sought for methods to restart and did so.

As a result, games were allowed to resume following tight protocols, and we, as fans, were able to watch them on television – despite the fact that we all now understand the importance of fans at matches.

But what really perplexes me is that it appears the Premier League and FA haven’t considered what will happen if the number of cases rises again.

What are the new rules that clubs must follow? Almost every management wonders what they should do when they start to amass favorable cases.

You see games being rescheduled, but some are so close to kick-off that fans have already left and paid for flights or hotel accommodations.

But I can’t believe the FA and Premier League haven’t figured this out yet; they need to establish protocols to avoid these questions from being asked incessantly.

Another difficulty that football is dealing with is that it’s fine to talk about installing a circuit breaker for a week or two, but there’s no guarantee that everything will be good in three weeks.

We could wind up in the same situation, and the fact that the powers that be haven’t put anything in place is really alarming.

Every club will undoubtedly fight for whatever suits their particular agenda, which is understandable, but at the end of the day, there should already be a strategy in place.

I’d like to close out this week’s column by wishing all of you Blues out there a happy holiday season.

Whatever you do, I wish you a wonderful day, and let’s hope Everton gives us all the ideal late present by. “The summary has come to an end.”