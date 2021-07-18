Everton are closing down on winger deals, with Rafa Benitez planning three additions.

Rafa Benitez appears to be on the verge of making his first Everton signings.

A supporter observed Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic getting a selfie with a little fan in the Everton One store near Goodison Park earlier this weekend.

The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside in recent days, though Blues sources are being tight-lipped on the matter for the time being.

The Toffees are ready to clinch deals for Demari Gray and Andros Townsend, according to sources out of Merseyside on Sunday evening, as Benitez attempts to add some extra pace into the Blues’ assault.

Gray is expected to cost roughly £1.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen, while Townsend will be a free move after his Crystal Palace deal expires, according to Paul Joyce.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to the club for further details on the swoops, with reports indicating that a deal for Townsend is considerably closer than one for Gray at this point.

If both forwards are signed, what will they offer to Goodison Park?

Andros Townsend is a name that Benitez will be familiar with, despite the fact that their time together on Tyneside was limited – the ex-Spurs midfielder only made 10 appearances under the Spaniard.

Townsend will bring a wealth of experience to Goodison Park, having played in the Premier League for a variety of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Crystal Palace.

He’ll also bring some much-needed pace to Everton’s final third, something the Blues have lacked in recent seasons, with ex-Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti being forced to name square pegs in round holes when it came to winger selection.

Townsend’s possible arrival, as well as his cultivated left foot, might be beneficial to star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will be looking to get on the end of some of the 30-year-deliveries old’s throughout the season.

Despite the fact that Townsend was only under Benitez for a brief period, the Englishman scored three goals and added two assists during his tenure with the current Everton manager.

