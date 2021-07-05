Everton announce Richarlison’s participation in the Olympic Games, despite the fact that the Brazilian could miss Rafa Benitez’s start.

Richarlison might miss Everton’s first few games of the season after the club granted him permission to compete in the Olympics.

Everton has accepted the 24-year-old forward’s demand to compete in Japan, meaning Rafa Benitez will have to start his Goodison reign without one of his most crucial players.

Everton kicks off the season against Southampton at Goodison Park on August 14, followed by travels to Leeds United and Brighton before the end of the month.

Richarlison, who is presently representing Brazil at the Copa America, will now play till the end of the month, without taking any significant breaks.

However, Brazil, which is in a group alongside Germany, Ivory Coast, and Saudi Arabia, is aiming for gold, despite the fact that the final isn’t until August 7 – a week before the Premier League season begins.

Richarlison’s desire to participate in the Olympics complicated Benitez’s early days at Everton, but the club opted to comply due to the £35 million man’s adamant desire to compete.