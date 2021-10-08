Everton and Southampton’s talks over Thierry Small have come to a halt, raising the possibility of a tribunal hearing.

Everton and Southampton are more set to resort to court over Thierry Small’s fee, which has reached a standstill.

According to The Washington Newsday, the teams last met to discuss a compensation cost for the 17-year-old in late August.

Small, Everton’s youngest ever player, joined Southampton this summer after turning down a professional contract at Goodison Park.

The excellent left-back was on a scholarship with the club, but he terminated his contract to pursue a move to the south coast.

Everton had been in talks with Southampton regarding a cost for the teenager, but there has been no progress since the end of August.

Everton is thought to have attempted to restart talks but has yet to receive a response from the St Mary’s club.

Southampton could not be reached for comment by The Washington Newsday.

As a result, it becomes increasingly likely that the Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) will decide the amount for Small’s transfer.

Harvey Elliot’s transfer from Fulham to Liverpool was the most recent case involving a high-profile teenage player.

Elliott moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2019, but the PFCC did not rule on the deal until February of this year, ruling that Liverpool must pay a cost that might exceed £.4.3 million.