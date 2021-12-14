Everton and Sheffield Wednesday have held talks over Lewis Gibson’s transfer.

Darren Moore, the manager of Sheffield Wednesday, has stated that the club is in talks with Everton about Lewis Gibson returning to Hillsborough.

Gibson spent half a season on loan at Fleetwood Town in 2020, where he was one of the league’s best defenders before joining Wednesday last summer.

He got offers from eight clubs at the time, including clubs in the Championship and the Eredivisie in Holland, but he felt joining Moore’s Owls was the best decision for him.

Gibson, on the other hand, has only played 45 minutes of League One action for Wednesday since suffering a muscle injury against Bolton Wanderers in October.

Moore disclosed earlier this month that the Owels were considering cancelling Gibson’s loan agreement.

“We are continuing in discussions with Everton,” he stated. It’s possible; we’re looking at the loan to see if there’s a way to extend it or if we can both agree to cancel the loan.

“At the moment, both clubs are talking about it, and both clubs will make a professional choice.”

Despite the fact that Gibson has returned to Everton for treatment, Moore has disclosed that the two clubs have held further talks as the young defender makes ‘tremendous steps’ in regaining full fitness.

“We’ve been talking to Everton, and he’s made some fantastic progress,” the Wednesday manager told Yorkshire Live.

“He’s doing fantastically well.” He’ll be back in the first few weeks of January and ready to go. We’re still talking to him, but he’s made some significant progress.

“We were probably looking closer towards February with that injury, so he’s making fantastic development right now.”