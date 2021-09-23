Everton and Rafa Benitez now have a chance to sign James Rodriguez in January.

Everton’s financial fair play issues will be alleviated by the signing of James Rodriguez, which will allow Rafa Benitez to bolster his team in January.

Rodriguez finalized his transfer to Qatari side Al-Rayyan yesterday, after spending the previous week arranging a move to the Middle East with his agent Jorge Mendes.

For the previous 12 months, the 30-year-old has been the Blues’ highest-paid player, earning roughly £200,000 per week, but Al-signing Rayyan’s of the Colombian has freed up funds in Everton’s budget.

Benitez has been combing the free agency market in the hopes of improving his woefully under-resourced squad, but has yet to discover a player he wants to bring to Goodison Park.

Everton have explored signing Serge Aurier, who left Tottenham Hotspur last month, but the 28-year-old right-back is not believed to be on their radar at the moment.

Rodriguez’s move to Qatar was completed on Wednesday afternoon, allowing Everton manager Ronald Koeman to start planning for the January transfer window.

Rodriguez’s exit, for a “undisclosed figure,” comes after the club sold Bernard and loaned Moise Kean this summer, as well as the wages of Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie, and Mo Besic.

The contracts of a number of players, including Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph, will expire next summer, freeing up funds for Benitez to develop the squad further.

Everton’s League Cup loss at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night showed shortcomings in a lot of areas of the club, but they are particularly short-handed in both full-back positions, and Benitez is still looking to improve his midfield.

In the cup defeat at Loftus Road, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes disappointed, and a shoulder injury to Fabian Delph, along with Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s inconsistent start to the season, means Benitez is anxious to improve that area of the team.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United has piqued Everton’s interest this summer, and the Toffees feel he will be available for a bargain in the January transfer window, as he approaches the end of his contract at St James’ Park.

Longstaff would be replaced by Davies, who is under contract until the summer of. “The summary has come to an end.”