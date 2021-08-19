Everton and Rafa Benitez can expect a ‘chaotic’ end to the transfer market.

With less than two weeks until the transfer deadline, Everton’s work appears to be far from done.

Since his arrival on Merseyside at the end of June, Rafa Benitez has brought in three players, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray all joining the Blues.

However, there are a few key places on the squad that still need to be filled.

Both James Rodriguez and Moise Kean’s situations have gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, with both players being linked with moves away from the club.

Meanwhile, Everton fans are still keen for further additions to enhance the squad’s current options, particularly at right-back and on the wings.

With only a few days left in the current transfer window, which shuts on August 31st, it may be a busy time for clubs around the country, if not the continent.

Sam Carroll is joined by Phil Kirkbride, Adam Jones, and Dave Prentice on the newest episode of our Royal Blue podcast to debate what should happen for Everton in the coming days.

Finding a solution for James’ problem, and while it isn’t ideal, the management has spoken his feelings.

That would necessitate a solution. Moise Kean’s situation is complicated by the fact that there aren’t many clubs interested in signing him right now.

Everton will hope that this is the case whether it changes in the next 10/11 days or not because they were counting on the proceeds of his sale to PSG to be invested in the squad.

Whether or not the club has to change its attitude and then state closer to the deadline that they are willing to loan him, this could free up some wages to tell Rafa that he is eligible for a loan.

There must be a solution because what we don’t want and what will be unhealthy for everyone concerned is for Moise Kean to remain at the football club when he doesn’t want to be, and for him to fail to deliver what we know he is capable of.

There is a place for incomings. “The summary has come to an end.”