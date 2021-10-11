Everton and Marcel Brands now have the opportunity to approach things differently in the transfer market because to Newcastle’s acquisition.

Newcastle United’s takeover has been the news of the football world for the past week, but it’s not all about the money, as we at Everton have demonstrated.

We’ve gone out recently and overspent because people know we’ve got money, and Newcastle United will now have to deal with this issue, as well as the fact that you can only spend so much based on what you generate, and they’ll have to deal with Financial Fair Play in a few years if that remains in place.

Manchester City and Chelsea have also had to deal with it, and costs have risen as a result. Because there are only so many world-class players out there, and everyone appears to be wanting the same ones, you don’t want to lose out on targets and end up paying the extra.

In the transfer market, Newcastle United will now pose a greater threat to us in the coming years.

We must continue to box as deftly as we have with Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, produce our own players through the Academy, and benefit from the influence of a manager like Rafa Benitez.

It will be intriguing to see who moves to Newcastle, but for now, we must concentrate on ourselves and hope that we can find a manager who can provide some stability while also being in place when we move into our new stadium.

This era of changing managers hasn’t helped anyone at the club, including David Unsworth and the recruitment team, because they’re searching for targets who play a certain style to suit the manager, but he’s out the door and a new guy with his own style is coming in.

The Academy will always exist in the decades ahead, and we must continue to invest in it and ensure that the quality is maintained, both in terms of the players we produce and the coaches who shape them, because we cannot rely on being large spenders in the transfer market.

The Newcastle takeover illustrates how Everton may need to explore other options, like we did with Dominic Cavert-Lewin, who we bought young and subsequently brought on.

That isn’t everything. “The summary has come to an end.”