Everton and Marcel Brands might profit from Barcelona’s £156 million dilemma.

Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina smiled widely at the cameras with their thumbs up three years ago, pleased to have joined for Everton.

The pair joined Marco Silva’s Toffees from Barcelona in 2018, together with Lucas Digne, and have since established themselves as vital first-team players.

While Digne has performed admirably in the absence of Leighton Baines, Gomes and Mina’s tenure with the Blues has been marred by major injury and fitness issues. They have, however, been essential players of the squad, relying on and impressing in a variety of roles.

With that in mind, is it possible that Everton should return to Catalonia in order to take advantage of Barcelona’s present transfer woes?

According to Goal, the Spanish giants must slash £156 million from their wage bill due to LaLiga salary rules, and will be forced to sell some of their highest-paid players. If they don’t, they won’t be able to register any new signings. Re-signing Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, and Eric Garcia will be more challenging, as will re-signing Lionel Messi, who is currently a free agent as of June 30 but in talks with the club.

This summer, there are a few names that could pique the curiosity of Director of Football Marcel Brands and Rafa Benitez.

Everton hasn’t fielded an ex-Liverpool player in fifteen years, since signing Sander Westerveld on a short-term basis. Could they attempt to sign their rivals’ former playmaker after appointing former Reds manager Benitez?

Last season, the Toffees benefited from James Rodriguez’s laser-like precision, and Coutinho has a similar eye for a pass, with skill and trickery allowing him to create assists seemingly out of nowhere.

According to the Mirror, the 29-year-old might be offered for as little as £20 million, making a possible purchase extremely appealing. However, this is a guy who has struggled for form and consistency, so any fee would be a gamble, and the Toffees may be anxious to identify a player on the verge of a breakthrough.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said this week that having to compete with Robin Olsen pushed him to perform better in the second half of last season, and the Blues would be eager to give that challenge. The summary comes to a close.