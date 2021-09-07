Everton and Marcel Brands can employ a contract strategy to help them get out of their FFP bind.

Everton is now dealing with a Financial Fair Play issue.

This season, new manager Rafa Benitez has been charged with making the most of the group that presently exists, with only free transfers or minor fees available to him.

Demarai Gray’s £1.5 million move from Bayer Leverkusen has proven to be a wise investment, while veteran Premier League campaigners Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon have offered some depth at Goodison Park.

Everton have skated close to the threshold for FFP, the mechanism that was introduced in 2011 to try and make clubs operate in a more sensible manner. Having been a club willing to invest heavily on the playing side under Farhad Moshiri in a bid to try and close the gap between themselves and the so-called “big six,” Everton’s heavy spend and successive loss-making periods off the pitch have meant that they have skated close to the threshold for FFP, the mechanism that was introduced in 2011

While FFP may have mitigated some of the damage that the pandemic would have caused if European football had been able to operate like the Wild West, it has had unintended consequences in terms of clubs’ ability to close the gap on the established elite who have benefited year after year from the lucrative Champions League.

Everton have also been hampered by the limitations of what they can do commercially at Goodison Park, with the club’s planned transfer to Bramley Moore Dock in 2024 considered as a possible game changer for the club as they look to start a new era at a new stadium.

But, given the absence of the kind of huge player sales witnessed in previous seasons, Everton has had to cut its cloth accordingly this season, and much of what happens this season will be geared toward next season and being able to operate more freely in the transfer market.

A lot of big contracts will be up for renewal next season. James Rodriguez, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun, and Fabian Delph are all free agents, and it appears unlikely that any of them will sign new contracts. “The summary has come to an end.”