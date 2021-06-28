Everton and Liverpool’s UEFA rule-breaking issue included phlegm, kicking referees, and obscenities about the Queen.

An Everton goalkeeper was pelted with marbles during a match in Milan 46 years ago, as a megaphone behind the goal screamed obscenities about the players’ wives – even the Queen.

Everton players on the replacements bench in Greece have been spat at during a match over the past 50 years, and John Hurst has had two fingers stuck in his eyes by a Greek defender.

Tommy Smith, a Liverpool great, was so enraged by a Spanish referee’s performance in Italy that he screamed “el bastido” at him, kicked him in the left ankle, and wasn’t sent off.

Such controversies, it appears, no longer exist in European football.

The Champions League and Europa League are now so closely scrutinized that they are almost transparent.

As a result, UEFA has agreed to abolish the away goals rule in European competitions.

According to a source who spoke to The Times newspaper, “the perception is that it is far simpler to score an away goal now than it was in the Seventies and Eighties, when football was lower scoring and stadiums were more hostile,” a rule that has been in place since 1965 will be abolished next season. As a result of the lower visibility surrounding a match in terms of refereeing, pitch condition, and organization, home advantage is no longer as important.”

And there was a time when having a home advantage meant a lot.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Roma, Inter, Juventus, and Chelsea have all realized in recent years that Anfield still has the ability to inspire and frighten.

However, Anfield has always achieved this through the use of noise and atmosphere.

More nefarious forces were at work elsewhere in Europe.

Following a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, Everton met AC Milan in the 1975 UEFA Cup competition, and an away goal would very certainly have been enough to see them through.

However, Italian fans and a coerced referee appeared to cooperate to prevent that from ever happening.

Billy Bingham, an enraged Everton manager, vented his feelings in the club’s official matchday programme the next match.

“Had we, at Everton, stooped to the measures that were employed by AC Milan in Italy last week, I. Summary ends.