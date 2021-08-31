Everton and Liverpool’s transfer deadline day operations include agent leverage, salary, manager calls, and transaction paperwork.

On transfer deadline day, thoughts of football club power brokers crowded around a fax machine, nervously waiting for it to go off in order to get a signature over the line come to mind.

Everton and Liverpool are both expected to be active on the final day of the summer transfer window, though this may be due to them shipping players out rather than bringing them in. The Toffees have already said goodbye to Moise Kean to Juventus, while the Reds are expecting offers for Nathaniel Phillips but are not expected to be looking for new players.

Clubs either press the button on finally trying to get a deal done for a long-term target, assessing their own need as a team and also the position of the club they want to sign the player from, with late deals often done in haste to either solve a squad issue or a financial one, with late deals often done in haste to either solve a squad issue or a financial one.

Managers will have a list of targets, and it will be the job of the sports directors and recruitment department to engage with player agents and try to make deals happen on the last day of the window, which is always in flux and may turn on its head in a matter of hours.

But how does a deal work out in the end?

Agents are frequently portrayed as the bad guys in the transfer market, driving up wages and costs for clubs, orchestrating movements for their clients and themselves, and pocketing a tidy profit at the end of it all.

While there are some sharks in the water, agents play an important role for football clubs, particularly on deadline day, and may make or break a transaction.

“Many agents do earn big sums, but they are highly rewarded partially because of the fragile and uncertain nature of their job,” sports lawyer Daniel Geey said in his book “Done Deal.”

“The glitzy signing ceremony is just the top of the iceberg when it comes to player management. The primary responsibility of a player’s agent may be to recognize when, on the one hand, to actively push for a transfer or, on the other hand, to aggressively push for a.” “The summary comes to an end.”