Everton and Liverpool will keep an eye on the date when the Premier League transfer market ends.

The Premier League season for Everton and Liverpool begins this weekend, but the Merseyside teams still have plenty of time to do any late-summer business before the window closes.

A little more than two weeks into the new league season, the transfer window will close.

Clubs in La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga have until August 31 to complete any last-minute agreements.

Everton has been the busier of the two clubs this summer, with Rafa Benitez’s new era due to begin against Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Goodison Park.

Free agents Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend joined the club, while Demarai Gray came from Bayer Leverkusen last month on a three-year agreement.

Moise Kean and James Rodriguez continue to be connected with a move to Everton, while whispers of incomings continue to circulate, with Harry Winks the latest player to be linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Liverpool’s most crucial business was completed before the transfer market even opened, with the Reds confirming Ibrahima Konate’s arrival from Red Bull Leipzig in May.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson have all signed new long-term contracts in recent weeks, despite the fact that the incoming front has been quiet.

In a recent interview with Norwegian broadcaster TV2, manager Jurgen Klopp discussed any prospective activity, saying: “It is summer and the transfer window is open, so everyone anticipates some new signings.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“You have to pay a lot of money if you want to buy such athletes. We are not required to do so because the players have already arrived.

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so. We don’t want to add any more players.”

With Xherdan Shaqiri getting closer to a move away, with French club Lyon wanting to sign the Swiss international, it’s more likely that the club will lose players than gain new ones.

Both Ben Davies and Nat Phillips have been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, with the latter missing both of Liverpool's matchday squads.