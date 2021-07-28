Everton and Liverpool will be affected by the Premier League’s new heading regulation.

This season, Everton and Liverpool players will be compelled to reduce the number of headers they do in training.

Under new restrictions for the 2019 season, professional players in all leagues in England will be limited to 10 “higher force headers” every week in training.

This comes after “several studies” were performed into the impact of heading on players’ long-term health.

Concussion substitutes were implemented for the first time in the 2020/21 season, and this is the next step in preventing more head injuries.

Sport has been permitted to “mark its own homework” on minimizing the risk of brain injury, according to a July inquiry by MPs.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL, PFA, and LMA have issued a joint statement announcing the forthcoming season’s modifications.

“Preliminary studies identified the various forces involved in heading a football, which were shared with a cross-football working group to assist design the guidance,” according to the statement.

“The initial focus of the guidance [for professional football]will be on headers that entail higher forces, based on those early studies, which showed that the majority of headers use low forces.

“Headers are usually scored after a long ball (more than 35 meters) or from crosses, corners, and free kicks.

“A maximum of 10 greater force headers should be performed in any given training week,” says the author.

“This proposal is made to preserve the welfare of players, and it will be revisited on a regular basis as more study is conducted to learn more about the impact of heading in football.”