Everton and Liverpool will be affected by Brighton’s stadium decision.

To get entrance to the stadium during the 2021/22 Premier League season, supporters must have an NHS COVID Pass or confirmation of a negative lateral flow test.

This adjustment will take effect immediately and will have an impact on Everton and Liverpool supporters visiting the Amex Stadium.

In recent weeks, other clubs have followed suit, with Chelsea recently stating that to obtain access, fans must be fully vaccinated or show documentation of a negative COVID test.

Although this has not been confirmed, it is believed that government instructions will be modified to apply this regulation to all 20 Premier League clubs.

Brighton’s determination to take a firm position on the issue was explained in a statement sent by the club:

“With immediate effect, we will be demanding confirmation of COVID status for access to the Amex in advance of potential required stadium entry regulations from 1 October 2021.

“This will provide us the opportunity to assess and, where necessary, enhance or upgrade our stadium admission processes in preparation for the expected statutory requirements that will take effect on October 1, 2021.

“All match, season, and away ticket holders over the age of 18 will be required to present an NHS COVID Pass or confirmation of a negative lateral flow test, as well as photographic ID, to enter the Amex with immediate effect.”

A legitimate NHS COVID Pass can be obtained using the NHS app or online, and verification of a negative lateral flow test must be provided within 48 hours after kick-off, either through the NHS COVID Pass or by an official NHS email or text.

In both cases, photo identification is required to verify the identity of the person mentioned.

On August 28, Everton travels to Brighton, while Jurgen Klopp’s team visits the Amex on March 12.