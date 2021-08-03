Everton and Liverpool will be affected by big VAR adjustments this season, according to the Premier League.

Mike Riley, the Premier League’s top referee, has confirmed that players would be given the benefit of the doubt this season, with goals not being disallowed due to toenails or noses.

Following criticism in recent years, the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) will make minor alterations to an official’s usage of VAR this season.

Following the success of VAR in Euro 2020, the Premier League will adjust the way VAR interprets the offside law in the upcoming season.

Since its debut to the Premier League, VAR has been a hot topic of discussion, with a number of contentious decisions made utilizing the system.

The offside law, as well as the tendency to throw goals out owing to marginal calls, are two major sources of worry.

The Premier League, however, will employ thicker lines to assess offsides this season, though it is unclear how thick the lines will be or what model the league would adopt.

The measure, however, will prevent broadcasters from seeing the process of making offside calls.

Riley, on the other hand, feels that moving away from “forensic inspection” will result in an additional 20 goals or more being scored over the season.

“Fundamentally, we want the approach to be one that allows players to go out and express themselves while still allowing the game to flow,” he said.

“It implies VAR teams won’t intervene for minor infractions, and the threshold for referee and VAR involvement will be little higher than last season.

“We’ve added the benefit of the doubt for the attacking player, so if there’s a really near offside situation, we’ll go through the same procedure as last year, but with thicker broadcast lines.

“By using forensic analysis, we have effectively returned 20 goals to the game that were ruled offside last season.

“So the toenails and noses of players who were previously offside will no longer be offside.”

Riley has also stated that this season, players who go down under minor contact will not be awarded VAR penalties in the Premier League.

He did, however. “The summary has come to an end.”