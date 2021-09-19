Everton and Liverpool players issued a powerful statement about the covid vaccination, saying, “This is not a joke.”

Jonathan Van-Tam has delivered a strong message to Premier League players, pushing them to obtain the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier this week, Van-Tam stated that immunizations in the United Kingdom have saved 112,000 lives and prevented 24 million cases of COVID.

However, there have been questions about the vaccine’s uptake in football, with some reports saying that players and staff are wary of getting it.

Managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United and Steve Bruce of Newcastle have both revealed that some of their players have so far refused to take the vaccine.

However, in a direct message to players as part of a partnership with the Premier League, the deputy chief medical officer has advised them to disregard vaccine misconceptions and get vaccinated.

In statements reported by the Mail on Sunday, Van-Tam added, “The best protection for you and everyone — and I’m not mincing my words here — is the vaccine.” “I’m going to give you some scientific information that I believe you, as professional footballers, require.

“A few footballers have been hospitalized with Covid,” he said before continuing. This isn’t a prank.

“If you take two Pfizer dosages, you will reduce your risks of becoming ill by 85% and your chances of ending up in the hospital or dying by 95%.

“It should be self-evident that if you don’t have Covid, you won’t be able to obtain long Covid. If you’re a top athlete, you don’t want long Covid.”

“If you’re double-jabbed, you don’t need to isolate any longer if you’re the close contact of a positive case,” Van Tam continued.

“All you have to do now is make sure your tests stay negative. As a result, you’ll miss fewer practices and games.

“Many nations require a Covid passport for travel, and unless players are double-jabbed, it will be difficult for them to (play in) European and international fixtures.”

Van-Tam has also stated that vaccinations include no animal ingredients and that the Pfizer vaccine contains no alcohol.

“There’s no doubt it was developed quickly,” he remarked. “However, there were no shortcuts taken in terms of the requirements that had to be met.

