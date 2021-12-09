Everton and Liverpool have been written to by the Premier League as ’emergency’ reforms are poised to return.

According to rumours, Everton and Liverpool will have to revert to stronger covid procedures.

According to BBC’s Dan Roan, the Premier League has written to its teams, instructing them to resume ’emergency measures.’

These were introduced at the start of the season, however at clubs with high vaccine rates, they have subsequently been loosened.

Tighter procedures for social separation, donning masks, and limiting therapy to 15 minutes are among the methods.

This follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Wednesday evening that the government will go into ‘Plan B’ in response to growing worry about the Omicron version of covid-19.

Nightclubs and huge sporting events with more than 10,000 attendees will be required to have vaccination passports.

As a result, Everton and Liverpool supporters who attend games will need the NHS Covid pass, which needs two vaccines.

However, it was confirmed that a negative lateral flow test may be used instead of two vaccines.

As the number of cases rises across the country, tighter procedures among personnel and players will be critical in ensuring matches are completed.

Tottenham’s match against Brighton on Sunday has been postponed after eight players and five members of staff in the Spurs camp tested positive for covid-19.