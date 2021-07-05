Everton and Liverpool have been granted the go-ahead to welcome back their full supporter bases next season.

Boris Johnson has stated that capacity crowds will return to Premier League matches as part of the final step in the plan for eliminating lockdown limits in England.

The Prime Minister indicated today (Monday) at a Downing Street press conference that all legal coronavirus limitations will be repealed on July 19.

For the first time since last season, Liverpool and Everton will play in front of sold-out crowds.

Last season, fans returned to stadiums for the final two rounds of Premier League matches, but just 10,000 people were permitted inside.

However, with the end of social segregation likely later this month, large groups will be free to return to the grounds.

“We’ll move away from legislative prohibitions and allow people to make their own informed judgments about how to manage the virus,” Johnson said at the press conference.

“Starting with step four, we will remove all legal restrictions on the number of people who can attend meetings both indoors and outside. All businesses, including nightclubs, will be allowed to reopen, and the limit on identified visitors to care homes and the number of people attending concerts, theater, and sports events would be lifted.”

The final decision on whether or not to relax the remaining limitations in England on July 19 will be made next Monday, but stadiums are expected to be able to hold full audiences.

Attendees at recent test events were asked to produce proof of full vaccination, a recent negative test, or immunity, but starting July 19, so-called “vaccine passports” will not be required for admittance.

Liverpool open their Premier League season away at Norwich City on Saturday, August 14, before hosting Burnley a week later, while Everton kick off their campaign at home against Southampton before traveling to Leeds United.