Everton and Liverpool have been drawn in the FA Cup third round against teams from lower leagues.

In the third round of the FA Cup, Liverpool will face League One side Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

The Reds will be hoping to advance farther in the competition than they did last season, when they were knocked out in the fourth round by Manchester United.

Everton, meanwhile, will travel to Hull City in the Championship.

Last season, the Toffees reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, but were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City at Goodison Park.

The Blues will be hoping for a solid cup run this season to help them recover from a poor Premier League season thus far.

Matches in the third round will be held on the 7th and 10th of January.