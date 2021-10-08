Everton and Liverpool fans will be envious of Newcastle’s takeover.

Finally.

Newcastle United fans have been set free after 14 years of turmoil under Mike Ashley’s ownership, which threatened to suffocate the club’s essence.

Throughout his tenure, he made numerous errors and oversights.

From awarding Alan Pardew an eight-year contract to snubbing Rafa Benitez, turning down a deal for Mohamed Salah, presiding over two relegations, paying £40 million for Joelinton, and forming contentious alliances with Wonga, the billionaire has probably made a mistake on his watch.

United under Ashley turned into a “cold, unfeeling institution that the city – justifiably – recoiled from,” as The Washington Newsday’s sister publication, the Newcastle Chronicle, recently characterized it.

It’s hard to blame anyone for wanting it to end.

A potential £300 million takeover has finally been agreed, ushering in a new era.

Finally, a patient and devoted following will get what they’ve been waiting for.

But did they expect it to turn out this way?

Newcastle is now reported to be owned by a Saudi Arabian-led group, with funds coming from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The remaining 20% is said to be split evenly between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, which is led by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who has been the deal’s public face for some time.

Newcastle supporters earned a vacation after Ashley’s tenure.

Instead, their club has been subjected to a moral examination.

The world’s attention is drawn to the North East, although not always for the right reasons.

The fact that the PIF is separate from Saudi Arabia has been a part of the takeover’s case.

As a result, the kingdom would not be involved in the administration of Newcastle.

The Premier League indicated it was satisfied with the terms when the contract was officially disclosed just after 5 p.m. today afternoon.

“The Premier League has now received legally enforceable assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club,” the governing body said in a statement.

“All parties are relieved to have reached a conclusion to this process, which provides certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and its supporters.”

However, numerous analysts have pointed out how skewed the lines are at best. “The summary has come to an end.”